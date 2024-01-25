Jack White's Third Man Hardware announces new multiple-effects guitar pedals

Jack White's Third Man Hardware is launching a few new guitar effects pedals.

The Triple Threat includes Echo, Phaser and Distortion modes. A limited-edition yellow version will only be available at Third Man's Reverb storefront. The standard black edition will be available exclusively on the Third Man website.

Third Man Hardware is also bringing out what it calls the Fuzz-a-Tron, which is a basic DIY guitar pedal kit, designed with the beginner in mind. It allows someone with little to no soldering experience to build a classic-sounding fuzz pedal. You can preorder it now on the Third Man website.

"It has been my hope for a while to make an affordable pedal for beginning musicians," White says about the Triple Threat, created in partnership with Donner Music. "We were able to make something very cool that was also not going to break the bank for a beginning musician."

"All three effects — the distortion, phaser and echo — are all heavy duty. ... This set of effects is for all kinds of music, all genres," he continues. "Maybe not opera though. The Triple Threat will fit very comfortably on my pedal board."

