Jack White's Third Man Records receives letter requesting Jack Black autograph

Jack White and Jack Black may have similar names, but they are two entirely different people. However, that didn't stop someone from sending a letter to White's Third Man Records asking for an autograph from the Tenacious D frontman.

The letter, which White posted to Instagram, reads, "I'm a big fan and an avid autograph collector." It's accompanied by a card featuring Black as his character from The Mandalorian, which the writer asks him to sign.

"We received this letter to Jack Black at Third Man Records recently, I'm guessing somebody got their wires crossed," White writes in the post's caption. "I'm debating what I should do, any ideas?"

We suggest that White respond by covering Black's hit "Steve's Lava Chicken" from A Minecraft Movie.

The two Jacks have collaborated in the past on a Tenacious D song called "Don't Blow It, Kage," released in 2019.

