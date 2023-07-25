Jack White auctioning off personal guitars, gear & other items with Third Man Garage Sale

Jack White's Third Man Records has announced a new Third Man Garage Sale, an auction featuring items personally belonging to The White Stripes rocker.

Among the pieces going up for sale are the Framus acoustic guitar White plays in the Stripes' video for "We're Going to Be Friends" and the blue Ernie Ball St. Vincent guitar he used during his solo tour supporting his Boarding House Reach album.

You'll also find various gear from the Third Man Studio, props from the album cover shoot for The Raconteurs' Consolers of the Lonely record and "Jack's personal Tesla." If that's indeed referring to the car, it wouldn't be that surprising that White would part ways with his, given his feud with Elon Musk.

The Third Man Garage Sale begins Tuesday, July 25, at 3 p.m. ET and runs through Sunday, July 30, via the site Everything But the House. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Detroit's Clark Park Coalition.

For more info, visit EBTH.com.

