Jack White is headlining the inaugural Back Cove Music & Arts Festival, taking place Aug. 2-3 in Portland, Maine.

The bill also includes Lord Huron, Lucy Dacus of boygenius and Outkast's André 3000.

Tickets go on sale March 6 at noon ET. If you live around Portland and have a local ZIP code, you can access a presale now.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit BackCoveFestival.com.

