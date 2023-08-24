Jack White wrote Olivia Rodrigo a letter with songwriting advice

Olivia Rodrigo got to live the dream of many a music nerd when she received a letter from Jack White.

In an interview with The New York Times, the "drivers license" singer shares that the White Stripes/Raconteurs/Dead Weather star sent her a note with a bit of songwriting advice.

"He wrote me this letter the first time I met him that said, ‘Your only job is to write music that you would want to hear on the radio,'" Rodrigo shares. "I mean, writing songs that you would like to hear on the radio is in fact very hard."

Upon first meeting White in 2022, Rodrigo called him her "hero of all heroes." White added that Rodrigo is "very cool, very real and very much a lover of music."

"She's also introducing another set of youth to the love of vinyl records as well," White said at the time. "Respect."

The New York Times also shares that Rodrigo recently attended a Tori Amos show with "mentor" Annie Clark aka St. Vincent.

"I've never met anyone so young and so effortlessly self-possessed," Clark says. "[Rodrigo] knows who she is and what she wants -- and doesn't seem to be in any way afraid of voicing that."

Rodrigo will release her highly anticipated sophomore album, GUTS, on September 8.

