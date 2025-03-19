Jack White sits next to Bill Murray while wearing Eddie Vedder-gifted Cubs jersey at Tokyo baseball game

By Josh Johnson

Here's a story about how cool it is to be a rock star.

Jack White attended Tuesday's baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs held in Tokyo while wearing a jersey that was gifted to him by Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder. Then, upon arriving at his seat, the "Seven Nation Army" rocker learned that he was sitting next to comedy legend Bill Murray.

White writes in an Instagram post, "You know what it's like when you go to see an MLB game between the Cubs and the Dodgers in Tokyo, Japan wearing a game worn Cubs jersey from the year you were born ('75) with your favorite number on it that Eddie Vedder gifted you before the game and you walk to your seat and realize that Bill Murray is by the randomness of the universe sitting next to you to watch that game."

"You know that feeling right?" he adds. We'd guess most of us normies would reply no, Jack, we do not.

Judging by Instagram Stories posted by Eddie's wife, Jill Vedder, Eddie's family was also at the game. Eddie also joined White to cover Neil Young's "Rockin in the Free World" during the latter's show in Tokyo on Saturday.

