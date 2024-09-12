Jack White premieres video for ﻿'No Name'﻿ track "That's How I'm Feeling"

By Josh Johnson

Jack White has premiered the video for "That's How I'm Feeling," a track off his new solo album, No Name.

The clip compiles footage from the "Seven Nation Army" rocker's ongoing pop-up tour, the stops for which are being announced "as close to the show date as possible." You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

No Name follows White's two 2022 albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. It was originally released secretly on unlabeled vinyl at Third Man Records stores in July before receiving a digital release in August.

No Name will be available widely on vinyl and CD on Friday.

