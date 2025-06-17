Jack White premieres 'Archbishop Harold Holmes' video starring John C. Reilly

Jack White has premiered the video for "Archbishop Harold Holmes," the current single off his new album, No Name.

The clip stars John C. Reilly, with whom the "Seven Nation Army" rocker previously acted in the 2007 movie Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox story. Reilly plays the titular Archbishop Harold Holmes and delivers a powerful sermon as he channels lightning through his hands.

At the end, though, we find that Reilly imagined the whole thing and is actually a patient in a psychiatric hospital.

You can watch the "Archbishop Harold Holmes" video streaming on YouTube. You don't even have to bring seven friends.

No Name, White's sixth solo album, was released in 2024. "Archbishop Harold Holmes" currently sits at #2 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. Lead No Name single "That's How I'm Feeling" hit #1 on the ranking.

