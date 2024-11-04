Jack White notches ﻿﻿new chart first with 'That's How I'm Feeling' single

By Josh Johnson

We imagine Jack White's feeling pretty good about earning a new career first on the Billboard charts.

"That's How I'm Feeling," the current single off the "Seven Nation Army" rocker's new solo album, No Name, has hit #1 on the Alternative Airplay chart. That makes it White's first-ever solo track to reach the top spot on the ranking.

Previously, White's biggest solo hit on Alternative Airplay was "Taking Me Back," which had peaked at #2. He did conquer the chart with "Seven Nation Army" and fellow White Stripes tune "Icky Thump," as well as with The Raconteurs' "Steady, As She Goes."

Meanwhile, "That's How I'm Feeling" currently sits in the top 25 on Mainstream Rock Airplay. White's peak on that chart as a solo artist is also #2 with "Taking Me Back."

No Name, which follows 2022's double offering of Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, was officially released in August after a stealth, physical-only release by White's Third Man Records in July. White has been supporting the record with pop-up shows across the U.S., which are being announced "as close to the show date as possible."

