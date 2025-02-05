Jack White, Noah Kahan, The Lumineers headlining 2025 Bourbon & Beyond festival

Jack White, Noah Kahan and The Lumineers are headlining the 2025 Bourbon & Beyond festival, held Sept. 11-14 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The bill also includes the reunited Alabama Shakes and Rilo Kiley, Phish, Cage the Elephant, Vance Joy, Myles Smith, Pixies, TV on the Radio, Dashboard Confessional, Blues Traveler, Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms, The Spin Doctors, Switchfoot and The Baseball Project, which features members of R.E.M.

Tickets are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit BourbonandBeyond.com.

