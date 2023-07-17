Jack White meets up with Beyoncé & Jay-Z in Nashville

Jack White met up with Beyoncé and Jay-Z when the former's Renaissance tour stopped by the "Seven Nation Army" rocker's adopted hometown of Nashville on Saturday, July 15.

"Talking shop with old friends at Beyonce's incredible Renaissance show in Nashville," White wrote in an Instagram post alongside photos of him and the "Crazy in Love" couple.

He added, "Bey did an impressively sung tribute to Tina Turner with 'River Deep, Mountain High.'"

White previously collaborated with Beyoncé on her Lemonade track "Don't Hurt Yourself," which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Performance. He also worked with Jay-Z in 2009 during a recording session for a potential collaboration, but the material was never released.

