Jack White invites band dropped from country artist's tour due to 'satanic imagery' to open for him

Jack White has invited the band Twin Temple to open for one of his upcoming shows after they were dropped from playing country artist Charley Crockett's tour.

Twin Temple, who describe their music as "satanic doo wop," announced on Wednesday that Crockett "has decided to remove Twin Temple from his upcoming shows next week due to our Satanic imagery."

"We are sorry to everyone who was planning to see us," Twin Temple wrote. "We're grateful for your support, not only of Twin Temple, but more importantly of artistic freedom. HAIL SATAN!"

For his part, Crockett told Rolling Stone, "I thought they were like Black Sabbath, but they ain't. Not today, Satan."

White, however, is apparently unfazed by Twin Temple's satanic imagery — after all, he released an album with The White Stripes called Get Behind Me Satan — and asked them to open for his Sept. 29 show in Los Angeles in an Instagram post published Friday.

"Get in front of me Satan!" White wrote.

Twin Temple then responded in the comments, "Unholy hell.... Sir Jack, you have no idea what this means to us."

"We were actually planning on coming to this show," they added. "It would be a most infernal pleasure to play the devils music with you."

White, meanwhile, released a new solo album called Frozen Charlotte on Friday and will launch his U.S. tour Friday night in Washington, D.C.

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