Jack White honors retiring Detroit Tigers baseball star Miguel Cabrera

Jack White has shared a tribute to retiring Detroit Tigers baseball star Miguel Cabrera, who played his final MLB game on Sunday, October 1.

The "Seven Nation Army" rocker shared an Instagram post featuring a video of his then 87-year-old mother dancing with Cabrera.

"Just one of those moments where one of the greatest of all time dances with your mother in your living room," White wrote in the caption. "Congratulations to you Miguel Cabrera on your final game today, you brought so much pride to Detroit, our family thanks you."

White, who's from Detroit and has previously thrown out the first pitch and performed the national anthem at Tigers games, also made an appearance in the broadcast booth during Sunday's game to give a send-off to Cabrera.

