Jack White-headlined Desert Daze festival canceled

By Josh Johnson

The 2024 Desert Daze festival, which was set to be headlined by Jack White, has been canceled.

In a statement Friday, organizers write, "Unfortunately, due to rising production costs and the current volatile festival market, it is no longer possible to execute the weekend as planned."

"With each year, we do our best to serve the Desert Daze community," the statement continues. "We are always learning and working diligently to improve the experience, and we tried everything to find a way forward."

Those who purchased tickets will be refunded at their point of purchase.

Desert Daze was set to take place Oct. 10 to Oct. 13 in Lake Perris, California. The bill also included The Mars Volta, Death from Above 1979, Cigarettes After Sex and Liz Phair.

