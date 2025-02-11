Jack White drops ﻿'No Name' Live ﻿EP

Jack White has released a new EP called No Name Live.

The set includes live versions of five songs off the "Seven Nation Army" rocker's latest solo album, No Name, recorded during his 2024 pop-up tour, during which he announced stops "as close to the show date as possible."

You can listen to No Name Live now via digital outlets.

White is currently on a full announced North American tour in support of No Name, but don't expect three-hour shows. In a recent Instagram post, White wrote, "I know that we're living in a current era where people like to say 'so and so played for 3 hours last night!', and brag about it the next day ... I'll let our fans know now that my mind has no intention of 'impressing' y'all in that context."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.