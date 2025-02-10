Jack White comments on set lengths: 'As if the length of a show determines how "good" it is'

While some artists have become known for putting on marathon-length concerts, Jack White wants to let you know he won't be one of them.

In a statement posted to his Instagram, White begins, "Been hearing a lot of chatter throughout the year of this glorious electric touring about how long our sets are 'supposed to be' on stage. As if the length of a show determines how 'good' it is."

"I know that we're living in a current era where people like to say 'so and so played for 3 hours last night!', and brag about it the next day," White writes. "I'll let our fans know now that my mind has no intention of 'impressing' y'all in that context."

White continues that iconic bands including The Beatles and Ramones would play shows around 30 minutes long back in their days, adding, "If I could, I would do the same at this moment in my performing life."

"That's actually the kind of show I'd like to put on right now," White writes. "But there becomes this chatter that the cost of a ticket 'entitles' people to some kind of extra long show...uh...ok (hahaha) so I'm bridging the gap."

"I've seen a plethora of rock and roll gigs that lasted 45 minutes and blew my mind and inspired me beyond belief," he continues. "Read the room, leave everyone exhausted and inspired (hopefully) and most of all wanting more, without needing 3 hours to do it."

White is currently on tour in support of his latest solo album, No Name, where he's definitely playing more than 30 minutes. According to setlist.fm, the shows so far have featured around 20 songs each night.

