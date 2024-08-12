Jack White announces intimate Nashville show

ABC/Nicole Wilder

By Josh Johnson

Jack White has announced an intimate, last-minute show in his adopted hometown of Nashville.

The concert will take place Tuesday at the Basement East club. Members of the Third Man Records Vault will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at noon CT.

You can sign up now for a chance to purchase tickets.

Over the past few weeks, White has played a number of smaller gigs with very little notice, including in Detroit, Atlanta and Athens, Georgia. He also performed at Nashville's American Legion Post 82 in order to raise money for the venue's new sound system.

White's new solo album, No Name, is out now. No Name was first released in July on vinyl only in Third Man Records stores without any advance notice before arriving on digital platforms on Aug. 2.

