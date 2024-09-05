Jack White adds intimate East Coast shows to pop-up tour

By Josh Johnson

Jack White has announced three intimate East Coast shows as part of his ongoing pop-up tour.

The shows take place Sept. 9 at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey; Sept. 10 at Toad's Place in New Haven, Connecticut; and Sept. 11 at The Sinclair in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tickets will go on sale Friday first to members of the Third Man Records Vault at noon ET before going on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. ET. Registration for a chance at tickets is open now.

White is touring in support of his new solo album, No Name. As previously reported, the stops are being announced "as close to the show date as possible."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!