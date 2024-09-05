Jack White adds intimate East Coast shows to pop-up tour

Jack White has announced three intimate East Coast shows as part of his ongoing pop-up tour.

The shows take place Sept. 9 at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey; Sept. 10 at Toad's Place in New Haven, Connecticut; and Sept. 11 at The Sinclair in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tickets will go on sale Friday first to members of the Third Man Records Vault at noon ET before going on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. ET. Registration for a chance at tickets is open now.

White is touring in support of his new solo album, No Name. As previously reported, the stops are being announced "as close to the show date as possible."

