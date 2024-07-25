Jack White adds pair of Georgia headlining shows

We don't know if he's taking the midnight train, but Jack White is heading to Georgia for a pair of headlining shows.

The "Seven Nation Army" rocker is performing in Athens on July 30 and Atlanta on July 31. Registration for a chance at tickets, which go on sale Friday at noon ET, is open now. Members of the Third Man Records Vault will have access to a presale starting Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

The Georgia shows follow White's July 27 benefit show in Nashville, which will raise money to build a new sound system for the American Legion Post 82 venue.

White just surprise-released a new album on vinyl only at his Third Man Records stores on July 19.

