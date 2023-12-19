Is ﻿'Life Is but a Dream...﻿' the "death" of Avenged Sevenfold?

Warner Records; Art by Wes Lang

By Josh Johnson

Avenged Sevenfold's experimental new album Life Is but a Dream... has certainly been polarizing among fans. So much so that guitarist Synyster Gates tells Metal Hammer that the album has meant "death" for the band for certain fans.

"I've been using this analogy: both of my parents' favorite band is The Beatles," Gates explains. "My mom hates everything post-Sgt. Pepper's, my dad couldn't care less about the early stuff. They both still respect the f*** out of it, but it's not for them."

He continues, "So, for my mom, Sgt. Pepper's was the death of The Beatles, and I think for a lot of people this is the death of Avenged Sevenfold."

While Gates has seen a lot of negative reactions to Life Is but a Dream..., the album's also received a lot of positive feedback.

"For a lot of other people, it's a birth," he says. "The birth of a different band."

Life Is but a Dream... was released in June, and includes the singles "Nobody" and "Mattel." Avenged Sevenfold will return to the road in support of the record in March.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!