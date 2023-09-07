Is Kim Kardashian quoting "All Star" with new photo? Smash Mouth thinks so

Gary Miller/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Is Kim Kardashian paying tribute to Smash Mouth?

In the caption of a new photo of her in a gold bikini, the reality superstar wrote, "All that glitters is gold," which happens to be a lyric from the Smash Mouth hit "All Star."

Smash Mouth, of course, has been in the news lately due to the death of ex-frontman Steve Harwell, who passed away Monday, September 4, at age 56.

Whether or not Kardashian meant to reference Harwell and his former band, Smash Mouth decided that she was and reposted her photo alongside the follow-up "All Star" lyric, "Only shooting stars."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!