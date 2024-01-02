Is Jack White teasing new music?

ABC/Nicole Wilder

By Josh Johnson

Will we be getting new Jack White music in 2024?

In a New Year's Day Instagram post, the White Stripes/Raconteurs/Dead Weather rocker shared a caption-less clip of what sure sounds like fresh material.

White last put out new music in 2022, releasing not one, but two solo albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive.

After that busy year, White had a relatively quiet 2023, though he did perform on Saturday Night Live, making him an official member of the show's vaunted five-timers club.

