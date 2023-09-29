Is Green Day awake? "Exciting news and announcements" are coming

It's almost the end of September, and you know what that means: It's time to wake up Green Day. However, this year's edition of the long-running meme may come with something a bit extra.

A press release issued Friday, September 29, announcing the release of the new 30th anniversary Dookie reissue advises that you "Stay tuned for more exciting news and announcements from Green Day." It also links to a website called IsGreenDayAwake.com, which currently reads, "Still no."

As for what said news and announcements could be, Green Day did reveal in a 2022 Instagram post that they'd been working on a new album, the follow-up to 2020's Father of All... They also debuted a new song, "1981," during a festival show in Canada over the summer.

We'll see if anything happens once September does indeed end and the calendar flips to October on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Green Day is prepping to headline the 2023 When We Were Young festival, taking place October 21-22 in Las Vegas. You can also listen to the aforementioned Dookie reissue, which includes various bonus tracks, demos, outtakes and live recordings, out now.

