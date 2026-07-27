Is agentic trading safe? What the SEC inquiry means for investors

Finder reports that lawmakers are questioning the SEC on the safety of agentic trading and its impact on investor protections following Robinhood's recent AI trading tools.

Less than a month after Robinhood let customers hand their brokerage accounts over to an AI agent, a group of lawmakers wants to know who's on the hook when something goes wrong.

On June 23, seven Democratic members of the House Financial Services Committee sent a letter to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins asking how the agency plans to police a trading model that barely existed a year ago. Illinois Rep. Bill Foster and California Rep. Brad Sherman led the letter, and Reps. Stephen Lynch, Jim Himes, Sean Casten, Rashida Tlaib, and Sylvia Garcia cosigned it. Atkins has until July 31 to respond.

The timing was no accident. Robinhood launched Agentic Trading for equities on May 27 and added the Agentic Credit Card the same day. Options followed shortly after, and on July 1, Robinhood confirmed crypto agentic trading was rolling out next. Public began rolling out its own version, called Agents, on March 31. SoFi launched Composer in late June, right after acquiring Composer Securities. Coinbase introduced its own crypto-focused agent tool, Coinbase for Agents, on June 11. Kraken has said agentic trading will sit at the core of its next app redesign.

In about four months, this went from a novelty to something several major brokerages now offer by default. Finder examines what the SEC's agentic trading inquiry means for everyday investors.

What the letter actually asks

The Foster-Sherman letter isn’t a ban or an accusation of wrongdoing. It’s a request for information — the kind Congress uses to build a paper trail before deciding whether new rules are needed. It also points back to the SEC’s 2023 proposal on conflicts of interest in predictive data analytics, urging the agency to revisit that framework. The 13 questions go after the basic setup of these products, not just how they perform.

A central concern is how brokerages describe the AI agents. Robinhood classifies connected agents as third-party tools and states plainly that it doesn't control, supervise, or audit them. The lawmakers argue this framing could let platforms sidestep normal investor protections. The letter says agentic trading "raises serious questions for investor protection [and] broker-dealer responsibilities" — and, in the same breath, extends those concerns to market integrity and to whether AI developers can be held accountable.

The letter also raises herding risk. If large numbers of AI agents are trained on similar data, they could all converge on the same trades independently, amplifying volatility rather than smoothing it out.

Then there’s the liability question. The letter asks the SEC to clarify when an AI agent or its developer would need to register as a broker or advisor, and whether current rules can even apply here. That’s not hypothetical — Robinhood’s disclosures already say customers assume all risk for the agent’s trades and for what happens to their data once it leaves Robinhood’s systems.

How the brokerages describe it

None of this is hidden. Robinhood's terms state that once customer data reaches the AI provider, it leaves Robinhood's environment and is governed by the provider's terms instead. The company uses dedicated accounts, sends push notifications for every trade, and lets users disconnect agents at any time. CEO Vlad Tenev has framed it as giving retail traders institutional-grade tools, telling CNBC the goal is that "every capability a human can do will be available to an AI agent."

Other platforms built in more friction on purpose. Public's Agents require customer approval before going live and keep everything inside one authenticated environment. Coinbase built its version around strict user-set limits on trade size and spending, describing it as handing over a gift card rather than full account access. SoFi's Composer runs on rules that the customer sets and can be backtested before activation. Kraken says it's keeping a human in the loop, with its chief data officer telling CNBC the aim is to make the tool feel "like talking to your well-informed best friend."

Whether that’s enough oversight is exactly what the SEC has been asked to weigh.

What to watch next

For everyday investors already using or considering these tools, the practical guardrails haven't changed: fund a dedicated account with money you can afford to lose, set spending and symbol limits where a platform offers them, and treat an agent as something to supervise rather than hand off entirely. None of that changes based on how the SEC responds.

What could change is the regulatory path. If the July 31 response doesn’t satisfy the committee, the letter leaves the door open for Congress to pass its own legislation rather than rely on brokerage disclosures. Given how fast things have moved this year — from a single beta in May to crypto, options, and even a Guinness World Records stunt by July — that answer may shape the next phase more than any company’s safety features.

This guide has been edited and fact-checked by Richard Laycock.

This story was produced by Finder and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.