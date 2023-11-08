Iron Maiden's 'Piece of Mind' reimagined as a graphic novel for 40th anniversary

Iron Maiden's 1983 album, Piece of Mind, their first to enter the U.S. Top 20, is being reimagined for its 40th anniversary.

Rather than release a box set or a vinyl reissue, the band has partnered with Z2 Comics to create a graphic novel inspired by the album. In addition to artwork, the book features testimonials from writers, artists, actors and musicians, all talking about their love of Maiden.

Singer Bruce Dickinson says in a statement, "When the idea of a Piece of Mind 40th Anniversary graphic novel first came up, I felt it was the perfect medium to expand outside the confines of the songs and to create new storylines and new dimensions through short form narrative and imagery."

"Equally as exciting was bringing together some of the top writers and illustrators in the industry who are all actual fans of the band, to add their own creative ideas inspired by the songs, [band mascot] Eddie, and the album itself," he adds.

Iron Maiden: Piece of Mind includes original stories and art inspired by each of the album's tracks. Among the celebrities offering testimonials: Public Enemy's Chuck D, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, The Cure's Simon Gallup, AEW star Chris Jericho and famed director Jonas Akerlund.

The book is offered in five different versions, including a regular graphic novel that costs $40 and the $300 ASYLUM Edition, which features the book, a pop-up insert, a clamshell box, art prints, collectors cards in a display case and an Eddie Asylum Model Kit. You can preorder the various editions now.

Piece of Mind was the first Maiden album to feature drummer Nicko McBrain. It includes classics like "The Trooper" and "Flight of Icarus."

