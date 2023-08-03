Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain reveals he suffered a stroke in January: "I'm getting better and stronger"

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has revealed that he's been trying to come back from a scary health issue.

In a message on social media, Nicko writes that he had a minor stroke in January that left him paralyzed on his right side from his shoulder down. "Of course I was very worried that my career was over," McBrain writes, but thanks to the support of his doctors, family and the Maiden camp, he's been able to "bounce back to somewhere near 70% recovered."

The drummer also posted a short video showing him looking happy and healthy while acknowledging that he hasn't been able to give fans "100% of my performance" on the band's Future Past Tour, which started in May.

"I feel it's important to let you know about this now instead of earlier, as I was mainly concerned with doing my job and concentrating on getting back to 100% fitness," Nicko explains in his statement. "I'm not there yet but by the grace of God I'm getting better and stronger as the weeks go by."

In a separate statement, Nicko's manager, Rod Smallwood, says the Maiden camp is "very proud" of "what Nicko has been able to achieve since his stroke."

"We honestly did not know if he would be able to play a whole show until band rehearsals started in May," Smallwood notes. "And there was just so much support for him from the band and then genuine relief for all when we saw he was going to be able to do it!” "

Regarding the band's upcoming shows in Canada and their appearance at the Power Trip festival aka Metalchella in October, Smallwood writes, "We can’t wait! This tour is that good!”

