Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson announces solo US show ahead of international tour

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced a one-off U.S. concert ahead of his upcoming international solo tour.

The show will take place April 15 in Santa Ana, California. It'll mark the debut of Dickinson's newly reworked solo band lineup, which will feature guitarists Philip Naslund and Chris Declercq. They will fill in for longtime Dickinson collaborator Roy Z, who will be staying home from the tour due to personal commitments.

"We're not afraid of doing some growing up in public," Dickinson says. "This show will be a close to a rehearsal as you can get — it's exciting to think what these musicians can do — and will do, when there are over one thousand fans in the room!"

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 20. For more info, visit Dickinson's website, TheMandrakeProject.com.

Dickinson will release a new solo album, The Mandrake Project, on March 1. Following the Santa Ana concert, which marks the lone U.S. date on his calendar, Dickinson will head to Mexico, Brazil and Europe.

