Iron Maiden announces 50th anniversary world tour

Iron Maiden has announced a 2025 world tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of their 1975 founding.

The first leg of the outing will run through Europe from May 27 in Budapest, Hungary, to Aug. 2 in Warsaw, Poland. Halestorm and Avatar will also be on the bill depending on the date.

For each show, Maiden will be playing a set list focused on the band's first nine albums, spanning their 1980 self-titled album to 1992's Fear of the Dark.

"Next year is a very special one for Iron Maiden and we're going to be giving our fans a once-in-a-lifetime live experience," says frontman Bruce Dickinson. "This is a tour that's gonna put a smile on your face and a cheer in your throat."

"If you've seen us before, then get ready to take that experience to a whole new level," he continues. "If you've never seen us before, then what the hell have you been waiting for? Now's your chance to find out what you've been missing! Iron Maiden's definitely gonna get ya!"

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit IronMaiden.com.

Before they turn 50, Iron Maiden is headlining a U.S. fall tour, launching in October.

