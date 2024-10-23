Iron Maiden honors Paul Di'Anno during Minnesota show

By Josh Johnson

Iron Maiden took a moment during their show in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday to honor their former singer Paul Di'Anno, whose death was announced on Monday.

Di'Anno, who was 66, sang on the first two Maiden records, 1980's self-titled debut and 1981's Killers. He was then replaced by current Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson.

Speaking to the crowd during Tuesday's concert, Dickinson called Di'Anno's contribution to Maiden "instrumental" and "groundbreaking."

"An amazing voice, devoted to rock 'n' roll right up till the last minute of his life," Dickinson said in fan-shot footage.

Indeed, Di'Anno's label Conquest Music wrote, "Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023."

Dickinson also asked Maiden fans for a moment of silence before delivering a signature "scream for me" in honor of Di'Anno.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!