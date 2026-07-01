Iron Maiden to film Eddfest show after Paris concert cut short

Iron Maiden will be filming their upcoming headlining performance at the band's Eddfest concert on July 11 in Knebworth, England, after their show in Paris was cut short due to a power outage.

As previously reported, the Paris concert, which took place on June 22, was set to be filmed for a project documenting Maiden's Run for Your Lives tour. However, the power in the venue went out in the middle of the show, which didn't resume until an hour later. Between the delay and venue's curfew, Maiden had to cut the show's encore from the set.

With Eddfest, which celebrates Maiden's 50th anniversary, the band intends to finish the film project they couldn't in Paris.

"You all know what happened in Paris, we all know what happened in Paris, so we're gonna finish it off at Knebworth," says bassist Steve Harris in a statement. "We'll see you there."

"We're not going to lose what we did in Paris but we're going to add to it with some amazing stuff from Knebworth," frontman Bruce Dickinson adds. "So Knebworth, be on ya best behaviour!!"

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