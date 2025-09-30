Initial lineup announced for Dave Navarro & Billy Morrison's 2025 Above Ground concert

Artwork for Above Ground 2025 (Courtesy of Above Ground)
By Josh Johnson

The initial lineup has been announced for the 2025 edition of the Above Ground benefit concert, held by Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro and Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison.

The bill features Slipknot's Corey Taylor, former Foo Fighters and current Nine Inch Nails drummer Josh FreeseExtreme's Nuno Bettencourt, The Cars' Eliot Easton, and Idol and his guitarist Steve Stevens. The guest artists will be performing The Cars and New York Dolls' debut albums.

Above Ground 2025 will take place Oct. 26 at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California. It was originally scheduled for January, but was postponed due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Navarro and Morrison founded Above Ground in 2018. The concert raises money for MusiCares in support of mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

