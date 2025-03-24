Incubus plans to release new album in October

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Josh Johnson

The new Incubus album is on the horizon.

Frontman Brandon Boyd tells Germany's FluxFM that the next full-length effort from the "Drive" rockers is finished, mastered and mixed.

"It's just ready to go," Boyd says. "We're working on the artwork for it."

Boyd adds that while he would "love to put it out tomorrow," the band will be sticking with a traditional album cycle.

"It's probably gonna come out in October," Boyd shares. "There will be a single that'll come out before October, probably in the next few months."

Incubus' most recent album is 2017's 8. Since then, they put out an EP, Trust Fall (Side B), in 2020 and a rerecorded version of their 2001 album, Morning View, in 2023.

You can catch Incubus playing Morning View in full along with hits from throughout their discography on a U.S. tour launching in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!