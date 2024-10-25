Incubus' ﻿'Make Yourself﻿,' Bush & STP albums turn 25

If you were an alternative rock fan in 1999, then Oct. 26 was probably a big day for you.

Saturday marks the 25th anniversary of Incubus' breakout album, Make Yourself, as well as Bush's The Science of Things and Stone Temple Pilots' No. 4.

Make Yourself, Incubus' third album, introduced the band to a wider audience thanks to the singles "Drive," "Pardon Me" and "Stellar." "Drive" was the most successful, hitting #9 on the Billboard Hot 100, which remains a career high for the band.

The Science of Things followed Bush's one-two punch of 1994's Sixteen Stone and 1996's Razorblade Suitcase. While not quite as successful as its predecessor, Science did spawn the single "The Chemicals Between Us," which reached #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

No. 4, the aptly titled fourth STP album, was the highest-charting of the three Oct. 26 releases, debuting at #6 on the Billboard 200. It also gave the band their only Hot 100 appearance with the single "Sour Girl."

Today, Make Yourself is certified double-Platinum by the RIAA, while both The Science of Things and No. 4 are certified Platinum.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.