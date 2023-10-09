Incubus jams with Lizzo during ﻿'Morning View'﻿ performance at Hollywood Bowl

Incubus' concert at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl on Friday, October 6, featured a full performance of their 2001 album Morning View as well an unannounced appearance by Lizzo.

The "About Damn Time" star joined Brandon Boyd and company onstage for a rendition of the Morning View closer "Aqueous Transmission," providing her signature flute to the track.

"Thank you [Lizzo] for joining us at the Bowl," Incubus writes in an Instagram post. "Was an honor to ... share the stage with you."

Lizzo, who's previously shared her love for rock bands including Radiohead and The Mars Volta, isn't the first guest artist to join Incubus live for "Aqueous Transmission." The group previously performed it alongside Solange in 2017.

