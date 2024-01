Incubus is headlining the 2024 BeachLife Festival, taking place May 3-5 in Redondo Beach, California.

The bill also includes My Morning Jacket, Dirty Heads, Trey Anastasio, G. Love, Local Natives, Fleet Foxes, Courtney Barnett and Chevy Metal, the late Taylor Hawkins' cover band.

Tickets are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit BeachLifeFestival.com.

