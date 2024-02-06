Incubus announces ﻿'Morning View'﻿ US arena shows

Incubus has announced a run of U.S. arena shows during which they'll be playing their 2001 album Morning View, in full each night.

The outing, which will also feature Coheed and Cambria, kicks off August 23 in Detroit and wraps up September 12 in San Francisco.

"Roughly 23 years ago we rented a house at the sea to do an art experiment," recalls frontman Brandon Boyd. "The novel and expansive environment combined with a healthy dose of momentum helped us find that ever sought after FLOW state and the songs that became known as Morning View have since become indelible and deeply important parts of our lives."

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales throughout the week. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit IncubusHQ.com.

Incubus previously played Morning View in full during an October show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. They'd also announced a rerecorded version of Morning View, dubbed Morning View XXIII, which was set to release the day of that show and was later delayed. Morning View XXIII is now scheduled to arrive on May 10.

The original Morning View, which spawned the singles "Wish You Were Here," "Nice to Know You" and "Warning," is certified double-Platinum by the RIAA.

