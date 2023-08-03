Incubus announces rerecorded '﻿Morning View' ﻿album

Incubus is pulling a Taylor Swift.

Brandon Boyd and company have announced a rerecorded version of their 2001 album, Morning View. The record, dubbed Morning View XXIII, will be released October 6.

That same day, Incubus will be headlining the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, during which they'll be playing Morning View in full.

The original Morning View was Incubus' fourth studio effort; it spawned the singles "Wish You Were Here," "Nice to Know You" and "Warning."

