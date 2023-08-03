Incubus announces rerecorded '﻿Morning View' ﻿album

Rock Am Ring 2023 - Day 2 Gina Wetzler/Redferns (Gina Wetzler/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Incubus is pulling a Taylor Swift.

Brandon Boyd and company have announced a rerecorded version of their 2001 album, Morning View. The record, dubbed Morning View XXIII, will be released October 6.

That same day, Incubus will be headlining the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, during which they'll be playing Morning View in full.

The original Morning View was Incubus' fourth studio effort; it spawned the singles "Wish You Were Here," "Nice to Know You" and "Warning."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!