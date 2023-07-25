Imagine Dragons releasing '﻿Live in Vegas﻿' soundtrack album on Friday

KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

By Josh Johnson

Imagine Dragons has announced the release date for the upcoming soundtrack album to their new documentary, Live in Vegas.

The compilation is due out Friday, July 28. It's set to include the previously released Live in Vegas rendition of "Believer."

The film Live in Vegas focuses on ID's hometown show in Sin City during their 2022 Mercury tour. It also includes archival footage and interviews with the four band members: frontman Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman.

Live in Vegas is streaming now on Hulu, which is partnered with Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!