Imagine Dragons drops new ﻿'Loom'﻿ track, "Nice to Meet You"

KIDinaKORNER/Interscope

By Josh Johnson

Imagine Dragons would like to introduce you to a new song off their upcoming album, Loom.

The track is called "Nice to Meet You" and is available now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying video, featuring a dancing Dan Reynolds, streaming on YouTube.

"Nice to Meet You" follows lead Loom single "Eyes Closed." The album also includes an alternate version of "Eyes Closed" featuring reggaeton artist J Balvin.

Loom is due out June 28. Imagine Dragons will launch a U.S. tour in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

