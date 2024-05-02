Imagine Dragons teases new version of "Eyes Closed" with J Balvin

Imagine Dragons is teasing a new version of their "Eyes Closed" single in collaboration with Colombian reggaeton artist J Balvin.

The joint track will premiere on Friday, May 3. You can check out a preview now via ID's Instagram.

The original "Eyes Closed" dropped in April. Imagine Dragons has also put out an acoustic version of the song.

"Eyes Closed" is the lead single off Imagine Dragons' upcoming album, Loom. The follow-up to the two-part Mercury, released over 2021 and 2022, arrives June 28.

Imagine Dragons will launch a U.S. tour in support of Loom in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.