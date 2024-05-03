Imagine Dragons collaborates with J Balvin on new version of "Eyes Closed"

By Josh Johnson

Imagine Dragons has premiered their previously teased collaboration with J Balvin.

The "Radioactive" outfit teams up with the Colombian reggaeton artist for a new version of their single "Eyes Closed." You can listen to the joint recording now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

The original "Eyes Closed" dropped in April. It'll appear on the upcoming ID album, Loom, as will the J Balvin version.

Loom, the follow-up to the two-part Mercury album, will be released June 28. Imagine Dragons will launch a U.S. tour in July.

