Imagine Dragons releases new song "Children of the Sky" for '﻿Starfield'﻿ video game

Imagine Dragons has released a new song called "Children of the Sky," which was recorded for the upcoming video game Starfield.

"[Starfield developer] Bethesda created iconic games we've been playing for most of our lives, and we're honored to have collaborated on this song for Starfield," says frontman Dan Reynolds. "The song, like the game, asks some of the most difficult questions we face as humans trying to find our place in the universe."

You can listen to "Children of the Sky" now via digital outlets. You can also watch its accompanying lyric video, which features Starfield footage, streaming now on YouTube.

Starfield will be released September 6 on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Imagine Dragons, by the way, has long been involved in the video game world. Their single "Warrior" was the theme song for the 2014 League of Legends World Championship esports tournament, and they recorded the 2021 song "Enemy" for League of Legends-inspired animated series Arcane.

