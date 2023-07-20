Imagine Dragons shares video of ﻿'Live in Vegas﻿' "Believer" performance

Imagine Dragons has shared a new video capturing a performance of "Believer" featured in the band's new Live in Vegas documentary.

The film focuses on ID's hometown Las Vegas show during their 2022 Mercury tour. It also includes archival footage and interviews with the four band members: frontman Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman.

You can watch the Live in Vegas "Believer" performance now on YouTube.

Live in Vegas is streaming now on Hulu and will be accompanied by a forthcoming soundtrack album.

Hulu is partnered with Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

