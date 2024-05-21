Imagine Dragons teases new ﻿'Loom'﻿ track, "Nice to Meet You"

By Josh Johnson

Imagine Dragons will soon be introducing a new song.

The "Radioactive" outfit is dropping a track called "Nice to Meet You" on Friday, May 24. It will appear on ID's upcoming album, Loom.

"Nice to Meet You" will be the second Loom cut to be released, following the lead single, "Eyes Closed." ID also put out a collaborative version of "Eyes Closed" with reggaeton artist J. Balvin.

Loom, the follow-up to 2021 and 2022's two-part Mercury album, drops June 28. Imagine Dragons will launch a U.S. tour in support of Loom in July.

