Imagine Dragons planning a "revamped" live show on ﻿'Loom﻿' tour: "It's really just a complete overhaul"

Imagine Dragons will launch a U.S. tour supporting their new album, Loom, Tuesday in Camden, New Jersey. Speaking with ABC Audio, guitarist Wayne Sermon teases that the "Radioactive" rockers are putting together an "entire new production" for the tour.

"All the songs are getting revamped and rearranged," Sermon says. "It's really just a complete overhaul of what our live show means."

By "revamped" and "rearranged," Sermon doesn't mean that ID is messing with the content or structure of a song, but rather how each track fits into the set list.

"As far as the flow of the show, and I think, as far as how things go going from one song to another, that we're being very deliberate," Sermon says. "The transitions between songs, we're working a lot on, just to make things seem like they're all coming from the same world."

Sermon adds that he and his bandmates will be weaving a whole lot of Loom into the set.

"We're gonna be playing a ton of the new songs, maybe even all of them, we're not exactly sure yet," Sermon says. "But it's gonna be really, really heavy on the new stuff."

"Then, of course, we won't leave people in the lurch who wanna hear what they wanna hear from the past, as well," he assures.

Loom is out now. It includes the lead single "Eyes Closed."

