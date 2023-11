Imagine Dragons and blink-182 are among the headliners for Mexico's 2024 Tecate Pa'l Norte festival, taking place March 29-31.

The bill also includes Thirty Seconds to Mars, Keane, Bad Religion, Young the Giant, Highly Suspect, Sum 41, Turnstile, Placebo, Royal Blood and The Warning.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit TecatePalNorte.com.

