Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds announces 2023 LOVELOUD festival

IMAGINE DRAGONS ABC/Paula Lobo

By Josh Johnson

The LOVELOUD festival, founded by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, is returning in 2023.

For the first time, the event will take place over three days in three different locations: October 17 in Washington, D.C.; November 3 in Salt Lake City, Utah; and November 10 in Austin, Texas.

The Salt Lake City concert will feature performances by Lauv, Mother Mother and Tegan and Sara, as well as appearances by Reynolds and Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees. The lineups for D.C. and Austin will be announced at a later date.

For more info, visit LOVELOUDFest.com.

Reynolds founded LOVELOUD in 2017 in support of LGBTQ+ youth. The festival's creation was chronicled in the 2018 documentary Believer.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

