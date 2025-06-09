Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds & brother announce debut release with video game studio

In between imagining dragons, Dan Reynolds imagined a new video game.

The Imagine Dragons frontman and his brother, Mac Reynolds, have announced the debut release from their video game studio, Night Street Games. Titled Last Flag, the game is inspired by capture the flag and "delivers 20 minutes or less of non-stop chaos, clutch comebacks, and buzzer-beating plays," a press release says.

“When I was in third grade, my 'what do you want to be when you grow up' answer was 'run a video game studio,'" Mac says. "Oddly specific, but I guess I really meant it.

"Dan and I grew up playing capture the flag in the woods at night with flashlights, friends, and lots of adrenaline," Mac continues. "Last Flag is our attempt to honor the purity and magic of that hide and seek experience—brought to life by the incredible team of developers we're lucky enough to stand beside."

Last Flag is due out in 2026 on Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. For more info, stay tuned to LastFlag.com.

