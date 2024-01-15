"I'm Just Ken," featuring Slash & Wolfgang Van Halen, wins Best Song at Critics Choice Award

Warner Bros. Pictures (Iervolino, Stephen)

By Josh Johnson

The Barbie song "I'm Jut Ken," which features guitar by Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen, has won the Critics Choice Award for Best Original Song.

The Ryan Gosling-sung tune beat out two other Barbie tracks, Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" and Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night," as well as Lenny Kravitz's "Road to Freedom" from Rustin, "Peaches" from The Super Mario Bros. Movie and "This Wish" from Wish.

"I'm Just Ken" was also nominated for a Golden Globe and is up for a Grammy.

