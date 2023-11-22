Illness forces KISS to cancel Ottawa concert

Looks like fans in Ottawa, Canada, have missed out on KISS' goodbye to the road.

The rockers were supposed to play the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Tuesday, November 21, but the concert was canceled just hours before they were to hit the stage.

"Due to an unforeseen illness in the band party, @kiss is unable to perform tonight in Ottawa," read an official statement from Live Nation. "Refunds will be available at your point of purchase."

KISS is getting closer to the final shows on their End of the Road tour, which they claim will be their last. They are scheduled to play Toronto on Wednesday, November 22, and will wrap the trek with two nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden on December 1 and 2.

For those who can't make it to the final night, it will be available to stream live worldwide exclusively on PPV.COM starting at 8 p.m. ET.

